ISTANBUL, June 29 Forty-one people are still in intensive care in Turkish hospitals among some 250 people hurt in a suicide bomb attack which killed 41 people at Istanbul's main international airport, Health Minister Recep Akdag said on Wednesday.

Among the people who were wounded were citizens of Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Ukraine and Switzerland, Akdag told reporters in comments broadcast live on Turkish television. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)