Hong Kong stocks end lower, hover near 21-month highs
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
ISTANBUL, June 29 Forty-one people are still in intensive care in Turkish hospitals among some 250 people hurt in a suicide bomb attack which killed 41 people at Istanbul's main international airport, Health Minister Recep Akdag said on Wednesday.
Among the people who were wounded were citizens of Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Ukraine and Switzerland, Akdag told reporters in comments broadcast live on Turkish television. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
SEOUL, May 17 South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday there was a "high possibility" of conflict with North Korea, which is pressing ahead with nuclear and missile programmes it says it needs to counter U.S. aggression.