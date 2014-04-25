ANKARA, April 25 Turkey's Capital Markets Board
dismissed three deputy chairmen and 11 other senior members on
Friday in a move that one source linked to purges in other state
institutions since the emergence of a high-level corruption
scandal.
The board, which regulates and supervises securities markets
in Turkey, said in a statement it had made the changes in line
with "necessities within management".
A source familiar with the matter said the reshuffle was
part of a government backlash to a graft investigation involving
former cabinet ministers which surfaced on Dec. 17.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has denounced the graft probe
as a plot against his rule orchestrated by his former ally
Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based Muslim cleric who has many
supporters among Turkey's police and judiciary.
Thousands of police officers and members of the judiciary
have been reassigned in recent months, while members of the
banking regulator have been removed from office.
(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing
by Gareth Jones)