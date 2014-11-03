ISTANBUL Nov 3 Rescuers pulled 24 dead bodies
from the sea at the mouth of Istanbul's Bosphorus strait on
Monday and rescued seven people after a boat carrying a group of
migrants sank, the Turkish Coastguard Command said.
Seven coastguard vessels and a helicopter were continuing
search operations in the Black Sea, some 3 miles (5 km) north of
the Bosphorus, the coastguard said in a statement. Media reports
said some 40 illegal migrants, including children, were believed
to have been on the boat.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and
Catherine Evans)