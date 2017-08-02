FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 9:08 AM / 2 days ago

Tour boat sinks off Turkey's Mediterranean coast, three people missing

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Three people were missing after a tour boat sank in the Mediterranean off the coast of Turkey's southwestern province of Mugla on Wednesday, an official said.

The boat, named Anemore, was carrying 11 people when it sank off the Marmaris district of Mugla, a popular tourist area, the official said. Eight passengers have so far been rescued.

"The ship sank rapidly for an unknown reason about 500 metres from the Marmaris-Bozburun gulf," the official said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear, the official said, adding that emergency services were searching for the three missing people, who include the boat's owner. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)

