BRIEF-Rola Dagher named president of Cisco Canada
* Dagher replaces Bernadette Wightman, who has completed her contract in Canada and is returning to UK
ISTANBUL Aug 21 Kurdish militants said on Tuesday they were not responsible for a car bomb that killed nine people in the southeastern town of Gaziantep near Turkey's border with Syria late on Monday.
"Our fighters have nothing to do with this explosion," Firat News, a website close to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group cited the PKK as saying in a statement.
* Dagher replaces Bernadette Wightman, who has completed her contract in Canada and is returning to UK
* Wells Fargo announces new regional structure for Business Banking Group