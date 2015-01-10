ISTANBUL Homemade explosive devices were found in two shopping malls in Istanbul on Saturday, Hurriyet Daily News reported, citing police, days after a suicide bombing in the historical district of Sultanahmet.

A bomb disposal team defused a bomb in a shopping mall in Basaksehir, a western suburb of Istanbul. Police detonated another explosive in nearby Sefakoy neighbourhood, Hurriyet said. No one had so far claimed responsibility, it added.

Police were not immediately available to confirm the report.

On Friday, a far-left Turkish group retracted its claim of responsibility for Tuesday's suicide bombing of a police station, in which one policeman was killed. [ID:nL6N0UO3EJ]

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Clelia Oziel)