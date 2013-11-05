LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has set final guidance of 4.5% area (plus or minus 5bp) on its upcoming issue of a EUR1.25bn eight-year bond, according to market sources.

Order books for the issue have gone subject globally and were heard at around EUR3.75bn, according to a source.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BBB- by Moody's/Fitch, released initial price thoughts of 4.625% area earlier on Tuesday.

Barclays, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are the leads on the SEC-registered issue. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)