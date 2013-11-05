LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has set final
guidance of 4.5% area (plus or minus 5bp) on its upcoming issue
of a EUR1.25bn eight-year bond, according to market sources.
Order books for the issue have gone subject globally and
were heard at around EUR3.75bn, according to a source.
The sovereign, rated Baa3/BBB- by Moody's/Fitch, released
initial price thoughts of 4.625% area earlier on Tuesday.
Barclays, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are the leads on
the SEC-registered issue.
