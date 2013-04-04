ISTANBUL, April 4 Turkey's benchmark bond yield fell and the lira eased on Thursday ahead of the release later in the day of real effective exchange rate data, expected to give a guide to monetary policy.

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Wednesday the bank could make a "measured" cut in its one-week repo policy rate if the real effective exchange rate of the lira exceeds 120 on an index measuring the weighted average of domestic prices relative to those of trade partners.

By 0734 GMT the two-year bond yield fell to 6.17 percent compared with 6.27 percent on Wednesday.

The lira weakened to 1.8081 to the dollar from 1.8070 late on Wednesday.

"We feel confirmed in our view that the central bank will continue to limit the appreciation potential of the lira for some time yet so as to counter the widening of the current account deficit," Commerzbank analyst Thu Lan Nguyen said in a note.

"Range trading will thus remain on the agenda. The next major resistance in USD-TRY is located at 1.8250, while the next important support to the downside is at 1.7900."

The real effective exchange rate was at 119.69 in February, down from a revised 120.39 in January.

Istanbul's main share index fell 0.33 percent to 84,577.10 points, underperforming a 0.62 percent fall in the global emerging markets index.

Shares in GSD Holding rose 4.48 percent to 1.40 lira after saying it had mandated BNP Paribas to assess a possible sale of its banking unit Tekstilbank, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Tekstilbank shares gained 2.5 percent to 1.64 lira. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)