LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey, rated Ba1/BBB-, has launched a USD1.5bn 30-year bond at a final yield of 4.95%.

Orders for the issue have topped USD4bn, according to a source.

The sovereign released initial price guidance of 5% area earlier on Tuesday for the new benchmark-sized SEC-registered deal.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan are the bookrunners on the transaction, which is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)