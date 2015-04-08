LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has begun marketing a US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized April 2026 bond at 265bp area over 10-year Treasuries, according to a lead.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are running the deal, which is expected to be today's business.

Turkey is rated Baa3 with a negative outlook by Moody's and BBB- with a stable outlook by Fitch.

(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)