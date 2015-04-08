BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has begun marketing a US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized April 2026 bond at 265bp area over 10-year Treasuries, according to a lead.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are running the deal, which is expected to be today's business.
Turkey is rated Baa3 with a negative outlook by Moody's and BBB- with a stable outlook by Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.