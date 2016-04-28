BRIEF-Bank of Syria and Overseas Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 105.8 million pounds versus 4.41 billion pounds year ago
LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey is tapping its US$1.5bn 6.625% February 2045 Global bond, according to a source.
Books are open and the SEC-registered bond is being marketed at a yield of 5.5% area. Turkey is seeking to raise a benchmark size.
The deal is today's business with BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan lead managers. Turkey is rated Baa3/NR/BBB-. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Says the bank will not make an announcement on the Atlantia bid for Spain's Abertis for "three or four weeks"