LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey is tapping its US$1.5bn 6.625% February 2045 Global bond, according to a source.

Books are open and the SEC-registered bond is being marketed at a yield of 5.5% area. Turkey is seeking to raise a benchmark size.

The deal is today's business with BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan lead managers. Turkey is rated Baa3/NR/BBB-. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)