LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Turkey has set final terms on a reopening of its US dollar February 2045 bond, according to a lead.

The sovereign will raise US$1.5bn, taking the total size up to US$3bn, at a yield of 5.4%. That compares with an initial marketing level of 5.5% area announced earlier on Thursday.

The deal is today's business with BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan lead managers.

Turkey is rated Baa3/NR/BBB-. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)