BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Turkey has set final terms on a reopening of its US dollar February 2045 bond, according to a lead.
The sovereign will raise US$1.5bn, taking the total size up to US$3bn, at a yield of 5.4%. That compares with an initial marketing level of 5.5% area announced earlier on Thursday.
The deal is today's business with BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan lead managers.
Turkey is rated Baa3/NR/BBB-. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
LONDON, May 17 London-focussed estate agent Foxtons on Wednesday reported a 25 percent fall in first-quarter revenue as sales commissions almost halved in the latest slump in performance from the firm which once symbolised the capital's property boom.