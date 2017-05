Jan 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has set price guidance for a March 2027 benchmark-sized US dollar bond at 6.20% area, according to a lead.

The notes were initially marketed at 6.35% area.

The SEC-registered deal is today's business. Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and QNB are the lead managers.

The sovereign is rated Ba1/BB/BBB-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers)