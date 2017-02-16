Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey is reopening its March 2027 bond for an expected US$1bn, according to leads.
The bond is being marketed at an initial yield of 5.85% area.
The notes, which carry a 6% coupon, were originally priced on January 18 for US$2bn at a yield of 6.15%.
BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and MUFG are the lead managers on the tap, which is today's business.
Turkey is rated Ba1 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.