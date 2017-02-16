LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has announced official guidance of 5.75% area on an expected US$1bn tap of its March 2027 bond, according to leads.

The bond was initially marketed at 5.85% area.

The notes, which carry a 6% coupon, were originally priced on January 18 for US$2bn at 6.15%.

BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and MUFG are lead managers on the tap, which is today's business.

Turkey is rated Ba1 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)