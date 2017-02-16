Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - Turkey has launched a US$1.25bn tap of its March 2027 bonds at a yield of 5.65%, according to a lead.
The size is bigger than the US$1bn the leads had told the market to expect in their initial announcement on Thursday.
The tap takes the overall size of the notes to US$3.25bn.
Official guidance was 5.75% area, which compared with initial price thoughts of 5.85% area.
The notes, which carry a 6% coupon, were originally priced on January 18 for US$2bn at 6.15%.
BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and MUFG are lead managers on the tap, which is today's business.
Turkey is rated Ba1 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.