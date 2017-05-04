LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has released initial price thoughts for a US dollar benchmark-sized bond due May 2047 at 6.125% area, according to a lead.

The deal is today's business via Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

The sovereign is rated Ba1 (negative) by Moody's and BB+ (stable) by Fitch. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)