LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has set final profit rate guidance of mid-swaps plus 210bp, plus or minus 5bp, on its US dollar benchmark 10-year sukuk, according to a lead.

This compares to initial profit thoughts of mid-swaps plus 220bp area that Turkey began marketing the deal with on Monday.

Demand for the issue has reached around US$3.4bn, the lead added.

Citigroup, CIMB Islamic and HSBC are arranging the Reg S/144A transaction. The deal is expected to price on Tuesday.

This is Turkey's third sukuk transaction, having issued Islamic bonds in both 2012 and 2013.

Turkey is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Anil Mayre)