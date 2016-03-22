LONDON, March 22 Turkey's Borsa Istanbul stock exchange will list shares next year via an initial public offering (IPO), its chief executive officer Tuncay Dinc said on Tuesday.

"Next year we will have an IPO and become a public company in 2017," Dinc told the World Exchange Congress.

Dinc had said last September that earlier plans for an IPO in 2016 would likely be derailed by low market valuations .

(Reporting by Claire Milhench; writing by Sujata Rao)