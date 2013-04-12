ANKARA, April 12 Turkey will forge ahead with
plans for a 45-km (30 mile) ship canal linking the Black Sea to
the Sea of Marmara to try to ease congestion in the Bosphorus
Strait, one of the world's busiest waterways, the government
said on Friday.
The "Kanal Istanbul" plans are a pet project of Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan, who announced them ahead of a general
election in 2011 in what many Turks dismissed as a prestigious
but unrealistic vision.
The canal would turn the European side of Istanbul into part
of a large island, running parallel and to the north-west of the
Bosphorus. Under the plans, land dug up may be used to fill in
part of the sea and create a third airport and sea port.
"We believe that this is a very realistic project that will
be talked about by the world," Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan
told reporters in Ankara, adding the country's Higher Planning
Council had decided to go ahead with the project.
He did not comment on the projected cost.
The Bosphorus is the only maritime outlet to the world's
oceans for Black Sea states.
Turkish officials estimate that some 150 million tonnes of
oil and petroleum products pass through the environmentally
sensitive waters each year. It is also an important export route
for Russian and Ukrainian grains and other products.
