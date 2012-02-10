ISTANBUL Feb 10 Tanker traffic through
Turkey's Bosphorus Strait, a key shipping route for Russian oil
and other commodities, remained closed on Friday for a second
day due to reduced visibility caused by a snowstorm.
Passage for vessels was suspended on Thursday due to poor
visibility in the strait, which runs through Istanbul and forms
a vital link for traffic between the Black Sea and
Mediterranean.
The GAC shipping agency warned on Thursday it could take two
or three days before the strait, one of the world's busiest
waterways, reopens.
There were gale warnings for parts of the Marmara, Black Sea
and Aegean, the shipping agent said.
The Dardanelles Strait, linking the Sea of Marmara to the
Mediterranean was open to traffic, however, GAC said.
The Bosphorus and Dardanelles are the only maritime link to
the world's oceans for Black Sea states. Some 150 million tonnes
of crude oil and petroleum products, mainly from Russia, transit
the straits annually.
Poor weather conditions in the winter regularly disrupt
traffic in the narrow, environmentally sensitive waterways.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by James Jukwey)