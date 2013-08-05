ISTANBUL Aug 5 Turkey has successfully
completed a trial run of a rail tunnel under the Bosphorus
connecting Istanbul's European and Asian sides, the first of
several planned mega projects in the country's largest city to
see the light of day.
The 13.6 km (8.5 mile) tunnel, including a 1.4 km immersed
tube tunnel - the deepest of its kind in the world at 56 metres
- passes under Turkey's Bosphorus Strait, the busy shipping
channel linking the Marmara Sea to the Black Sea.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, who on Sunday boarded
the first train to pass through the tunnel, said the project had
been 150 years in the making, and by connecting "London to
Beijing", served not only those in Istanbul and Turkey.
The tunnel is part of a larger $5 billion "Marmaray" project
which also includes an upgrade of existing suburban rail lines
to create a 76 km line that according to the government will
carry 1.5 million people a day across the city's two sides.
Construction on the tunnel began in 2004 by a
Japanese-Turkish consortium, with funding coming from the Japan
Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and the
European Investment Bank (EIB).
The Marmaray, which has been beset by long delays, is now
slated to open to the public on Oct. 29, the anniversary of
modern Turkey's founding, making it the first of Istanbul's
planned mega projects to be completed.
Erdogan has proposed several major construction projects for
Istanbul, some of them facing stiff public opposition, including
a canal parallel to the Bosphorus to ease shipping traffic, one
of the world's largest airports, a third bridge spanning the
Bosphorus and a large mosque overlooking the city.
The most controversial project put forward by the Turkish
leader was the redevelopment of a central Istanbul park, which
included the construction of an Ottoman-era military barracks
and a mosque.
The plans sparked weeks of countrywide demonstrations when
diggers moved in to uproot the park's trees. The protests
mushroomed into a wider opposition to Erdogan and what
protesters said was his increasingly authoritarian rule.
