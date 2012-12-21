ISTANBUL Dec 21 Turkey's single-stock futures
and options market started with thin trading at its debut on
Friday because infrastructure in most brokerages were not ready
for the launch and because of holiday-thinned interest abroad.
Ten of the Istanbul Stock Exchange's biggest companies
started trading, with most trade in Garanti Bank's
December future, down 2.38 percent at 9.02 lira, and Akbank's
January option and Garanti December option also had
some trade.
Futures and options in lenders Garanti Bank, Akbank, Isbank
, Vakifbank and Yapi Kredi ; flag
carrier Turkish Airlines ; steelmaker Erdemir
; conglomerate Sabanci Holding ;
mobile-phone operator Turkcell and oil refiner Tupras
started trading on the exchange.
"Trading is not that high. The main reason is that the
infrastructure has not been completed. Its the holiday season
for foreign investors and this is having an impact on all
markets as well," said Yasin Demir, head of domestic markets in
Is Investment.
"Trading intensifies in short-term maturities. In options we
are seeing investors' interest focusing on January options and
in futures also for short-term futures," he said.
Investors' interest had been high, and thin trading should
not be misread, Demir said, adding that institutional and
individual investors has been inquiring about the market
intensively.
The options will be U.S.-style and can be exercised at any
time between the purchase date and the expiration date.
The Turkish government has said it aims to turn Istanbul
into an international financial centre. Single stock futures and
options market was planned to start trading by the end of 2012
as part of the government's ambitious strategy to turn the city
into a financial hub by boosting its attractiveness to investors
by increasing the variety of investment tools available.
Turkey had planned to trade single stock futures and options
for years, but there had been a deadlock about whether the
market would be in Istanbul or at the derivatives exchange based
in the western city of Izmir.
The futures and options market's trading hours will be the
same as the spot market, from 9:30 a.m. (0730 GMT) to 5:40 p.m.