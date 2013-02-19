ISTANBUL Feb 19 The Istanbul Stock Exchange is
to come together with local gold and derivatives exchanges in
April as part of plans to make the Turkish capital a regional
financial centre, a senior official said on Tuesday.
The planned merger is due to formally take effect in June,
creating a combined entity called Bourse Istanbul, but the
separate entities will start trading under a single management
two months earlier, said Mustafa Kemal Yilmaz, deputy chairman
of the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
Turkey is merging the Istanbul Stock Exchange, the Gold
Exchange and the Derivatives Exchange and is also launching new
financial products and markets as part of a plan by the
government to eventually privatise the bourse.
Istanbul Stock Exchange introduced single stock futures in
December. The bourse plans to introduce index options in the
second quarter of 2013 and foreign exchange options will start
trading in 2013, Yilmaz said.
