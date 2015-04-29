BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals
ISTANBUL, April 29 Qatari investment fund Mayhoola for Investments will buy a 30.7 percent stake in Turkish retailer Boyner Perakende for 885 million lira ($332 million), Boyner said on Wednesday in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.
Boyner Perakende is a subsidiary of Boyner Group, a non-food retail conglomerate.
($1 = 2.6678 liras)
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago