ISTANBUL Nov 22 Contractors tasked with
building a third bridge across Turkey's Bosphorus Sea have
reached agreement with six Turkish banks on financing for the
project worth more than $2 billion, two sources said on
Thursday.
Six Turkish banks, including Isbank, Yapi Kredi
, Vakifbank, Garanti, Halkbank
and Akbank will provide the loan, two
sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
The North Marmara Highway Project involves 414 km (257
miles) of roads looping north of Istanbul and a third bridge
across the Bosphorus.
The tender was held in May and a consortium of Italy's
Astaldi and Turkey's IC Ictas was selected for the
project.
