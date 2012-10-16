* Deficit seen at 33.5 bln lira this year, 33.89 bln next year

* Ratio of deficit to GDP seen at 2.3 percent this year, 2.2 pct next year

* Turkey spent 400 mln lira on Syrian refugees (Adds quote, details, background)

By Orhan Coskun

ANKARA, Oct 16 Turkey's budget deficit is set to widen sharply to 33.5 billion lira ($18.5 billion) this year, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday, exceeding its official forecast by more than half.

The deficit is then expected to widen marginally to 33.893 billion lira next year, Simsek told a news conference to detail budget forecasts outlined last week in the government's medium-term programme for 2012-2015.

In that programme, the government also cut its growth forecasts for this year and next, predicting growth of 3.2 percent in 2012 as the country heads for a soft landing after surging 8.5 percent last year - the fastest growth in Europe.

"The soft landing process is very important to us," Simsek told a news conference. "Measures we have taken have been largely successful in bringing growth and the current account deficit down to reasonable levels."

But the slowdown, resulting from weaker domestic demand, has been accompanied by a widening of the budget deficit from 17.44 billion lira last year, equivalent to 1.4 percent of gross domestic product. The official forecast for 2012, set last year, had been for a budget deficit of 21.1 billion lira.

The ratio of the deficit to GDP was seen at 2.2 percent in 2013, marginally lower than the 2.3 percent now forecast for this year.

To stop the deficit widening further after disappointing privatisation receipts and increased infrastructure spending hurt public finances, Turkey has recently announced measures to boost revenues, including tax hikes on cars, fuel and alcohol.

In the first nine months of the year, the budget deficit was 14.4 billion lira and the primary surplus was 25.2 billion lira, Simsek said. The deficit in September alone was 5.8 billion lira, according to the finance ministry.

Budget revenues next year are seen at 370.1 billion lira and expenditure at 403.99 billion lira, Simsek said.

The minister said Turkey has spent 400 million lira ($220 million) on accommodating refugees from the crisis in neighbouring Syria.

The number of Syrian refugees housed in camps in southern Turkey has exceeded 100,000, the Turkish disaster management agency (AFAD) said on Monday, a level beyond which Ankara had previously said it would struggle to cope with more. ($1 = 1.8115 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Seda Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Catherine Evans)