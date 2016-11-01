BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
ANKARA Nov 1 Turkey's Limak Holding, Russia's VTB Capital and Switzerland's Flughafen Zuerich will together bid for the 35-year operation rights of an airport in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
In September Bulgaria extended the deadline for bids in the tender by a month, to Nov. 18, due to increased interest in the process.
The Bulgarian government expects the tender to operate its main airport in Sofia to bring in some 1.2 billion levs ($689 million). (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.