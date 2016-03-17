GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
ISTANBUL, March 17 Allegations reported in Turkish media accusing the founder of conglomerate Dogan Holding of involvement in a fuel-smuggling ring are "unfounded", the Dogan group said on Thursday in a statement issued on its Hurriyet news website.
Several newspapers close to the government said a prosecutor was seeking a 23-year jail sentence for Aydin Dogan, whose holding owns Turkey's largest media group, including Hurriyet.
The allegations date back to when Dogan Holding and Isbank, the country's biggest listed lender, were stakeholders in fuel distributor Petrol Ofisi, prior to its acquisition by Austrian company OMV in 2010. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
DUBAI, May 19 Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday it had fired a ballistic missile toward the Saudi capital Riyadh and the Arab coalition waging war in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed a projectile around 200 km (120 miles) west of the city.