GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
ISTANBUL, March 17 Turkey's Isbank said on Thursday allegations against its chairman do not reflect truth after newspapers close to the government said a prosecutor had submitted an indictment accusing him of involvement in a fuel-smuggling ring.
It said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that it will take every legal action to protect the legal rights of the bank and managers but had not received official notification regarding the subject so far.
The media reports said the prosecutor's indictment also accused the founder of conglomerate Dogan Holding of involvement in a fuel-smuggling ring. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
DUBAI, May 19 Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday it had fired a ballistic missile toward the Saudi capital Riyadh and the Arab coalition waging war in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed a projectile around 200 km (120 miles) west of the city.