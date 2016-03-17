ISTANBUL, March 17 Turkey's Isbank said on Thursday allegations against its chairman do not reflect truth after newspapers close to the government said a prosecutor had submitted an indictment accusing him of involvement in a fuel-smuggling ring.

It said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that it will take every legal action to protect the legal rights of the bank and managers but had not received official notification regarding the subject so far.

The media reports said the prosecutor's indictment also accused the founder of conglomerate Dogan Holding of involvement in a fuel-smuggling ring. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)