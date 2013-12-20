ISTANBUL Dec 20 Turkish conglomerate Zirve
Holding has won a green light from the country's competition
authority to buy a stake in media group Turkuvaz, the authority
said on Friday without saying what size of stake was involved.
Turkuvaz, part of Calik Holding, owns newspaper Sabah and
television channel ATV. Zirve's interest in buying into Turkuvaz
was reported last month by local media, but had not yet been
confirmed by the two companies involved.
The anti-trust board gave no further detail on the stake
purchase in an announcement on its web site.
Calik, which has interests from energy to telecoms, had
appointed Goldman Sachs in January 2012 to manage the
sale of a controlling stake in Turkuvaz, for which it paid $1.1
billion in 2007.
Time Warner Inc, Dubai-based Abraaj Capital and
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp had been eyeing the media
assets during the process, Reuters previously reported.
Zirve has interests in energy to construction and its
construction unit Kalyon has won a number of multibillion-dollar
contracts, such as for the construction of Istanbul's third
airport.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David
Holmes)