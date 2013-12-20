ISTANBUL Dec 20 Turkish conglomerate Zirve Holding has won a green light from the country's competition authority to buy a stake in media group Turkuvaz, the authority said on Friday without saying what size of stake was involved.

Turkuvaz, part of Calik Holding, owns newspaper Sabah and television channel ATV. Zirve's interest in buying into Turkuvaz was reported last month by local media, but had not yet been confirmed by the two companies involved.

The anti-trust board gave no further detail on the stake purchase in an announcement on its web site.

Calik, which has interests from energy to telecoms, had appointed Goldman Sachs in January 2012 to manage the sale of a controlling stake in Turkuvaz, for which it paid $1.1 billion in 2007.

Time Warner Inc, Dubai-based Abraaj Capital and Rupert Murdoch's News Corp had been eyeing the media assets during the process, Reuters previously reported.

Zirve has interests in energy to construction and its construction unit Kalyon has won a number of multibillion-dollar contracts, such as for the construction of Istanbul's third airport. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Holmes)