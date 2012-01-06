UPDATE 2-Sailing-New Zealand set up America's Cup rematch with U.S.
* Aiming to avenge humbling defeat by U.S. in 2013 (Updates with New Zealand winning challenger final)
ISTANBUL Jan 6 Turkey's Calik Holding, which has interests in energy and finance, has hired Goldman Sachs for the sale of its media assets ATV and Sabah, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Calik will receive initial bids for its media assets until Jan. 18, sources said.
Private equity funds including Texas Pacific Group, and KKR, and Time Warner and Europe's biggest commercial broadcaster RTL Group are among interested bidders, the sources said.
* Aiming to avenge humbling defeat by U.S. in 2013 (Updates with New Zealand winning challenger final)
June 12 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to decide whether a federal administrative process frequently used by technology companies to ward off patent infringement lawsuits violates the constitutional rights of patent owners.