Egypt orders Qatari ambassador to leave in 2 days -foreign ministry
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has given the Qatari ambassador in Cairo 48 hours to leave the country and has recalled its senior representative in Doha, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
ISTANBUL, Sept 13 Turkish vehicle production fell 11 percent year-on-year to 694,357 units between January and August, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Thursday, as the impact of a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand took their toll.
In the first eight months of the year passenger car output fell 18 percent to 343,728 units, the OSD said in a statement. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
COLOMBO, June 5 The Maldives said on Monday it was severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, following a coordinated move by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who accused the Gulf state of supporting terrorism.