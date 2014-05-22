ISTANBUL May 22 U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc bought a Turkish liquid oil and margarine firm Turyag, Cargill Turkey chief Murat Tarakcioglu told reporters late on Wednesday.

Cargill will invest over $100 million into the firm, including the acquisition amount, Tarakcioglu said.

