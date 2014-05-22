BRIEF-CNB Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* CNB Financial Corporation reports first quarter earnings for 2017, highlighted by strong organic loan growth
ISTANBUL May 22 U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc bought a Turkish liquid oil and margarine firm Turyag, Cargill Turkey chief Murat Tarakcioglu told reporters late on Wednesday.
Cargill will invest over $100 million into the firm, including the acquisition amount, Tarakcioglu said.
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* CNB Financial Corporation reports first quarter earnings for 2017, highlighted by strong organic loan growth
* CEO Hervé Hoppenot's 2016 total compensation was $11.8 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2nWbbhV Further company coverage: