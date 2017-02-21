BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
ISTANBUL Feb 21 The Turkish affiliate of French supermarket chain Carrefour plans to hire at least 3,000 new workers and invest at least 100 million lira ($29 million) on its business this year, its general manager said on Tuesday.
Hakan Ergin made the comment to reporters at a news conference in Istanbul. On Friday CarrefourSA reported a net loss of 432.2 million lira for 2016, wider than the 31.7 million loss it reported a year earlier.
CarrefourSA is a joint venture between Carrefour and Turkey's Sabanci Holding ($1 = 3.6227 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: