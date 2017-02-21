ISTANBUL Feb 21 The Turkish affiliate of French supermarket chain Carrefour plans to hire at least 3,000 new workers and invest at least 100 million lira ($29 million) on its business this year, its general manager said on Tuesday.

Hakan Ergin made the comment to reporters at a news conference in Istanbul. On Friday CarrefourSA reported a net loss of 432.2 million lira for 2016, wider than the 31.7 million loss it reported a year earlier.

CarrefourSA is a joint venture between Carrefour and Turkey's Sabanci Holding ($1 = 3.6227 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)