* October c/a deficit in line with forecast at $2.89 bln
* Steps on household borrowing to c/a deficit improvement
* November export-import ratio rose to above 65 pct
By Nevzat Devranoglu
GAZIANTEP, Turkey, Dec 11 Turkey's central bank
chief said on Wednesday the country's huge current account
deficit was holding back economic growth, adding that the bank
will stay cautious on monetary policy until inflation falls in
line with its targets.
Turkey has seen explosive consumption-led growth over the
past decade, with per capita wealth almost tripling in nominal
terms. But its low savings rate and huge energy deficit have
made it heavily dependent on volatile foreign capital flows.
For the first 10 months of the year, the country's current
account deficit widened to $51.901 billion from $39.553 billion
a year earlier, central bank data showed earlier on Wednesday.
"If the current account deficit comes to sustainable levels,
we could grow more easily," central bank governor Erdem Basci
said at a monetary policy conference in the southeastern city of
Gaziantep.
"When we look at the latest growth data, we are seeing
growth starting with support from consumer spending. We are
seeing net exports' contribution to growth improving," he said.
Turkey's economy grew more than expected in the third
quarter thanks to strong domestic demand and private investment,
with output growing 4.4 percent year-on-year, beating a Reuters
poll forecast of 4.05 percent.
Basci said steps on excessive household borrowing would
support an improvement in the current account deficit.
In one of the world's most complex policy mixes, the central
bank has been striving to support a weak lira with forex
auctions, liquidity adjustments and verbal intervention while
avoiding interest rate hikes that it fears could cool growth.
The bank held fire on rates last month but signalled more
tightening via day-to-day monetary operations, as it worries
about a withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus that could weaken
the lira and push inflation up further.
The central bank in October raised its inflation forecast
for the end of 2013 to 6.8 percent and for the end of 2014 to
5.3 percent.
"The central bank will maintain its cautious monetary policy
stance until the inflation outlook is in line with medium-term
targets," Basci said.
The government is trying to control rampant consumer loan
growth and raise its domestic savings rate from historic lows to
narrow the current account gap, which is expected to stand at
7.1 percent of gross domestic product by the end of 2013.
The country's banking watchdog last month proposed curbing
consumers' use of credit cards to pay for goods by monthly
instalments, aiming to reduce the nation's dependence on foreign
capital.
Basci added that the export-import ratio rose above 65
percent in November, and said he expects an improvement in the
current account deficit excluding gold from November.
In October the current account deficit narrowed to $2.89
billion from a revised $3.369 billion a month earlier,
Wednesday's data showed, largely matching the consensus forecast
in a Reuters poll.
