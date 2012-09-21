* GDP growth seen rising to 4-5 pct in 2013
* Cbank taking cues from export growth
* CBank head sees inflation seen falling next year
By Nevzat Devranoglu
KOCAELI, Turkey, Sept 21 Turkey's central bank
expects economic growth to pick up next year and inflation to
fall, but the extent to which this allows it to ease monetary
policy will depend on how quickly exports grow, its head said.
Turkey's economy was the fastest-growing in Europe last
year, expanding by 8.5 percent, but it has slowed this year as
domestic demand has weakened, leaving policymakers trying to
engineer a soft landing.
Speaking on Friday at a chamber of commerce event in the
northwestern city of Kocaeli, bank governor Erdem Basci said the
economy was expected to grow between 3-4 percent this year -
just shy of a 4 percent government target - and 4-5 percent in
2013.
"Right now, the discussion is all about the (monetary)
brakes. We are slowly loosening the brakes," Basci said. "If we
were to instead release (the brakes) too much, domestic demand
has unbelievable potential to grow in Turkey and the current
account deficit would expand too. That's why we're proceeding
carefully."
Turkey has proved relatively resistant to the slowdown that
has blighted much of western Europe, partly because of a move by
its firms to refocus on the Middle East and Africa, which has
generated double-digit growth in exports.
While that has bolstered headline growth, it has done less
to help government revenues because Turkey gives tax rebates to
exporters as part of a policy to boost production.
"Turkey is quickly diversifying and moving to new markets.
Exports will continue to increase next year ... We can only
allow domestic demand to grow in line with the rise in exports,"
Basci said.
The central bank has had some success in its battle to bring
down inflation, giving it scope to cut rates more aggressively,
but the country also has a large shortfall on its current
account.
Basci said the bank's inflation expectation for the end of
the year was around 6.2 percent, although he expected it to fall
to 5 percent by mid-2013. The annual inflation rate fell to 8.88
percent in August from above 11 percent in April. The central
bank's inflation target is 5 percent for 2012 and 2013.
MAIN POLICY RATE CUT UNLIKELY
Basci said he saw no reason to put the brakes on loan growth
any further and said that the lira currency was at "reasonable"
levels, requiring no action from the central bank.
The central bank cut its overnight lending rate for the
first time in seven months at Tuesday's monthly policy meeting,
and hinted it could do more to try to cushion the slowdown in
economic growth.
The bank cut the upper boundary of its interest rate
corridor by 150 basis points to 10 percent, a bigger cut than
economists had forecast, and took steps to keep loan growth in
check to avoid overheating.
Some analysts have said they expect the bank to also cut the
overnight borrowing rate, the lower boundary of the corridor.
Basci declined to comment, saying the central bank had given
no such indication so far.
It has kept the one-week repo rate, its main policy rate, at
an all-time low of 5.75 percent for more than a year and used
the corridor to tighten monetary conditions.
Basci said the bank would only consider cutting its main
policy rate if inflation fell below 5 percent or the lira
strengthened sharply, or in the event of a "Lehman-style" bank
crisis.
In August, the bank introduced a new policy tool - reserve
option coefficients (ROCs) - expected to play a growing role in
its strategy as it tries to manage lira volatility in the face
of an expected rise in foreign capital inflows.
The coefficients, which the central bank revised on Tuesday,
mean that lenders will have to provide proportionally more
foreign exchange to the central bank the more of their lira
reserves they choose to hold in foreign currency.
The policy, which the central bank says has not been used
anywhere else in the world, will allow it to increase its forex
reserves and free up lira liquidity without the need for direct
intervention in the currency market.
Basci said the coefficients could be altered again but that
the adjustments would not be indefinite.
"We won't play with these coefficients every time," he said.
