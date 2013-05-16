* Central bank raises forex required reserves, reserve option rules

* Benchmark bond yield falls to record low, lira weaker

* Growth seen recovering after sharp 2012 slowdown (Adds analyst comment, S&P, background)

By Daren Butler

ISTANBUL, May 16 Turkey's central bank cut its main interest rates by 50 basis points each on Thursday in a bid to stimulate the faltering economy and keep the lira from rising due to aggressive monetary easing elsewhere.

It also tweaked its bank reserve rules to help limit the impact of foreign exchange inflows to Turkey on the strong lira, which makes exports more expensive and imports cheaper, widening the country's already yawning current account deficit.

The lira fell to its weakest since March after the decision, while the benchmark bond yield fell to a record low of 4.81 percent from 5.02 percent beforehand.

Economic growth slowed sharply last year and the central bank has been trying to spur the economy since mid-2012, embarking on a series of rate cuts since last September.

"We suspect there is an easing bias (amid) government pressure to lower interest rates," said Capital Economics emerging markets economist William Jackson, forecasting the easing trend would continue.

"The economy did not recover as quickly in the first quarter as the government might have hoped," he said.

The central bank cut its one-week repo policy rate to 4.5 percent, its borrowing rate to 3.5 percent and its lending rate to 6.5 percent, as forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

It also raised forex required reserves for some maturities while raising by 0.1 point forex reserve option coefficients (ROC), the amount of forex that lenders must provide to hold a portion of their required reserves in foreign currency.

"The Committee indicated that, in order to balance the risks on financial stability, the proper policy would be to keep interest rates low while increasing foreign currency reserves via macroprudential measures," the bank said in a statement.

The lira's real effective exchange rate (REER) in March rose above the key level of 120 to the dollar identified by central bank governor Erdem Basci as a trigger for near-term rate cuts, and stayed above that level in April as well.

Central banks in South Korea, Australia and Israel have also cut rates in recent weeks to weaken their currencies and keep exports competitive to protect growth in the face of monetary easing in the richer economies.

CAPITAL INFLOWS

Before Turkey's rates decision, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said continued expansionary monetary policy by G7 countries, especially Japan, could present challenges for the central bank, while strong capital inflows could spark a surge in asset prices.

"In such circumstances, we believe the central bank could well be forced to maintain a difficult balancing act between the demand for growth and monetary stability," it said, adding it did not expect a hike in its policy rate before 2014.

In a report on the Turkish economy, S&P said Turkey's economy appeared to be on a sustained recovery path and should grow by about 4 percent this year and next, though its current account deficit will widen.

A stronger lira risks widening that deficit, which is already expected to grow to more than $58 billion at the end of 2013 from $47 billion in 2012.

Expectations that Turkey will soon get a second investment grade rating are helping market sentiment, although that would also mean that foreign currency inflows rise more.

S&P raised Turkey's rating to just below investment grade in March while Fitch lifted Turkey to investment grade in November.

(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Hugh Lawson)