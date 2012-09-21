KOCAELI, Turkey, Sept 21 Turkish Central Bank
Governor Erdem Basci said on Friday inflation was expected to
reach 6.2 percent by the end of the year before falling to 5
percent by mid-2013.
Export prices are slowing the improvement in the current
account deficit, Basci also said in a speech to the chamber of
commerce in the northwest town of Kocaeli.
He also said he saw no reason to put the brakes on loan
growth any further and that the lira was at "reasonable" levels,
requiring no action from the central bank.
