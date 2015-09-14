LONDON, Sept 14 The cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt rose on Monday to the highest level since January 2012 as political uncertainty ahead of a Nov. 1 election, and security worries generated by a conflict with Kurdish militants continued to weigh on sentiment.

Data from Markit showed that five-year credit default swaps (CDS) for Turkey rose five basis points (bps) on the day to 300 bps, the highest since January 2012.

The Turkish lira also weakened to a record low of 3.067 against the dollar. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Marc Jones)