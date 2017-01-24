ISTANBUL Jan 24 Only so much can be done by
limiting the availability of Turkey's lira, an adviser to
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, calling for urgent
structural reforms after the central bank's interest rate
decision.
"Reform, reform, reform," Bulent Gedikli said on Twitter.
"Structural reforms must urgently be realised. Only so much can
be done by limiting lira," he said.
Turkey's central bank hiked its overnight lending rate but
left its main policy rate on hold, disappointing investors
hoping for a sharper increase to stem the Turkish lira's slide.
