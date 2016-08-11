ANKARA Aug 11 Turkey is considering appointing
an academic who previously worked at Citigroup and HSBC
in London as a deputy central bank governor, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Emrah Sener could join the central bank from Istanbul's
Ozyegin University in the near future, the source said, adding
that his appointment could be ratified in coming days.
An official for the central bank declined to comment. Sener
was not immediately available for comment.
According to his biography on Ozyegin University's website,
Sener holds a doctorate in mathematical finance from Imperial
College London and a masters degree from the London School of
Economics.
He previously worked at the London office of Bank of America
and before that, the fixed income and credit trading
department of Citigroup. He also worked at HSBC.
His research has included work on the impact of
macroeconomic and monetary policies on asset prices, according
to his biography.
In April Turkey appointed Murat Cetinkaya as its central
bank governor, the first from an Islamic finance background.
Since his appointment, Cetinkaya has steadily cut rates, in line
with President Tayyip Erdogan's demands for cheaper credit.
Erdogan, who favours consumption-led growth, has previously
equated high interest rates with treason and said that interest
rates cause inflation, a stance at odds with orthodox economics.
