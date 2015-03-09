* Basci has made clear he does not plan to stand down
* Slowing growth adds weight to Erdogan's case before
elections
* But lira hit record low last week, inflation high
* Basci therefore likely to argue for keeping policy tight
By Asli Kandemir and Nick Tattersall
ISTANBUL, March 9 Turkish Central Bank Governor
Erdem Basci, a technocrat reluctantly thrust into a standoff
with President Tayyip Erdogan, appears to believe he will
eventually ride out the storm.
In his shoes, many bank chiefs might already have quit.
Erdogan's relentless demands for sharper interest rate cuts, his
assertion that the bank is under outside influence, and his
equating of high rates with treason have left Basci struggling
to restore investors' confidence.
Yet those close to the former professor - who is respected
on financial markets for his command of economic theory - say he
is optimistic that Erdogan's rhetoric is little more than
populist theatre before a parliamentary election in June.
While reluctant to talk politics even in private, Basci has
made clear he does not plan to stand down, saying last month
that a public duty must be performed for the full period in
which it is assigned.
Economic growth, a pillar of the ruling AK Party's electoral
strength over the past decade, is flagging. Industrial
production fell more than two percent in January, data showed on
Monday, adding weight to Erdogan's case against Basci.
"He is cornered," said Selin Sayek Boke, deputy chairwoman
of the main opposition CHP, who, like Basci, taught economics at
Ankara's Bilkent University. "If he resigns he is going to be
blamed for bringing havoc to the financial markets. If he does
not resign, he will be blamed (for stalling growth)."
A meeting expected in the coming days between Basci,
Erdogan, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and Deputy Prime
Minister Ali Babacan, in charge of the economy and a close Basci
ally, could be crucial.
When the central bank lowered its main rate in January to
7.75 percent, government ministers immediately said the 50 basis
point cut was not enough to support growth.
But with the lira tumbling to record lows last week and
inflation stubbornly above target, Basci is likely to try to
persuade Erdogan of the need to keep monetary policy tight.
"I think Basci is living under an illusion. He's still not
resigning. He's assuming Erdogan can be persuaded and the
tension can be eased after the parliamentary election," said one
source familiar with the thinking inside the central bank.
Others in the institution fear Erdogan's statements will
only intensify and "spin out of control".
"(Some) think this is a political manoeuvre by which Erdogan
aims to put the blame for the deterioration in growth and rising
inflation on somebody else, and claim that the economy got worse
because they didn't listen to him," the source said.
"CREATIVE TECHNICIAN"
Basci's fate is seen as closely tied to that of Babacan, a
top figure in Turkey's economic management team for more than a
decade and respected by foreign investors.
The two were childhood friends, their fathers both small
business owners in Cikrikcilar, a neighbourhood of artisanal
workshops and traders in Ankara's old town. They went on to
study together at the city's Middle East Technical University.
"Basci is a smart man who's well aware of what's going on.
But the reason he's remaining in office is his personal
relations with Babacan," said Ugur Gurses, a former central
banker and newspaper columnist.
"He thinks that Babacan will have to endure the consequences
of his resignation and he's resisting until the end to avoid
this," he told Reuters.
Unable to raise rates because of the political pressure,
Basci has been trying to support the lira by other means, on
Monday cutting forex deposit rates, the bank's third back-door
attempt since last week to prop up the currency.
"(Basci) has been a creative technician ... He tried to
please the markets together with the politicians," said the
CHP's Boke.
His hands had been tied, she said, by the government's
failure to undertake structural reforms to reduce a large
current account deficit that has left Turkey dependent on
volatile foreign capital flows.
"If they want to avoid the depreciation they're going to
have to hike interest rates ... We're an open economy, we
haven't resolved our structural issues and clearly we need
foreign financing," Boke said.
Davutoglu and Babacan spent much of last week in New York,
trying to trying to reassure investors that the outlook for
Turkey was bright despite the row over monetary policy.
One bank strategist briefed by colleagues said the
delegation had emphasised that there would be no "aggressive
reshuffle" of the economic team before June.
But after the election, things will be less certain,
particularly if Erdogan pursues his battle against the "Cemaat"
network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, an ally-turned-foe
whom he accuses of plotting against him through influence in
state institutions.
"The central bank and the Treasury are the last fortresses
of the Cemaat. A considerable number of people think Basci
remains in office due to their support," said the source
familiar with central bank thinking.
"What kind of steps will be taken for these institutions
will be clear after the elections."
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London; editing by David
Stamp)