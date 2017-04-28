ISTANBUL, April 28 Turkey's central bank has
revised down assumptions for crude oil prices to $55 from $57
but is maintaining its annual food inflation forecast for 2017
at 9 percent, Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on
Friday.
Food inflation will fall to 7 percent in 2018, he said.
Speaking at a quarterly presentation, Cetinkaya said the
bank would not give early reaction to changes in inflation. He
described current monetary policy as tight, and said it would be
tightened further if necessary.
The bank was maintaining its policy simplification target,
Cetinkaya said.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and David Dolan; Writing by Dominic
Evans; Editing by Nick Tattersall)