BRIEF-Karsu Tekstil Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.7 mln lira
* Q1 net profit of 1.7 million lira ($482,133) versus loss of 2.4 million lira year ago
ANKARA, April 9 Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Thursday he expected a recent improvement in the country's current account balance to stall temporarily in March due to rising automotive imports.
However, he said in a speech in Ankara that he expected the current account improvement to resume after March as a result of falling oil prices. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)
KIGALI, May 2 A decade after poachers wiped out its native population of rhinos, Rwanda has reintroduced the animals to its national parks after flying up a group of 10 from South Africa on Tuesday.