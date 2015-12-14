ANKARA Dec 14 The recent debate over the independence of the Turkish central bank is "overblown," Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday, adding that the bank had policy tool independence.

Davutoglu also said in an interview broadcast live on AHaber channel that the bank would take "necessary steps" after a rate increase from the U.S. Federal Reserve and that he does not expect lasting shocks to the Turkish economy.

