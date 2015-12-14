(Adds details and comment)

ANKARA Dec 14 The recent debate over the independence of the Turkish central bank is "overblown," Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday, and added the bank would take "necessary steps" after a rate increase from the U.S. Federal Reserve expected this week.

President Tayyip Erdogan has been a frequent critic of what he say are Turkey's excessively high interest rates, leading to questions about whether the central bank has kept rates on hold since February due to political interference.

"I believe the debate over the central bank has been overblown," Davutoglu said in an interview broadcast live on broadcaster AHaber. "The central bank will take the necessary steps in terms of its policy-tool independence ... I don't think the Fed's impact on us will be too long-lasting or unsettling."

Davutoglu's comments did little to relieve pressure on the lira currency, which has lost 1.57 percent of its value against the dollar since late on Friday, weakening with other emerging market assets ahead of a Fed meeting that starts on Tuesday.

Turkey's current deficit account, which stood at around $130 million, remains fragile but is under control, he said. The government has a wide reform plan to improve Turkey's investment environment and will hold meetings next month and in February with foreign investors, governments and institutions, he said.

Separately, Davutoglu said Turkey could hold separate referenda on a new constitution and an executive presidential system. Erdogan, Davutoglu's predecessor as prime minister, has lobbied for expanded powers for his office. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)