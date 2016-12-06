ANKARA Dec 6 Turkish economic activity is
expected to recover in the final quarter of 2016, Central Bank
Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Tuesday, noting that the
contribution of exports to growth would increase next year.
In a speech in Ankara on the bank's monetary and exchange
rate policy for 2017, Cetinkaya also said that the normalisation
of ties with Russia has had a positive impact on exports.
He also said the impact of foreign exchange volatility on
inflation had been limited but it could start to affect prices
from the first quarter of next year.
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by
David Dolan; Editing by Louise Ireland)