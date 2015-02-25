* Erdogan says rates policy unsuited to economic realities
* Questions whether bank under external influence
* Traders fear extension of power struggle with Gulen
* Lira extends losses on Erdogan's comments
(Adds quotes, details throughout)
By Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, Feb 25 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
stepped up his criticism of the central bank on Wednesday,
questioning whether it was under external influence and warning
that the good character of its governor was no defence against
poor policy.
Erdogan did not make clear where the outside influence might
be coming from, but traders took it as a thinly-veiled reference
to the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former
ally-turned-foe whom Erdogan accuses of plotting against him.
The president, whose hectoring of the central bank has
unnerved investors, said he did not object to its independence
but would not hesitate to criticise its mistakes.
Its interest rate policy, he said, was "unsuited to the
realities of the Turkish economy."
"You are conducting an independence struggle against us, but
are you dependent on some other places?" he said in a speech to
a small business group in the capital Ankara.
"The interest rate policy which they supposedly implement to
reduce risks has become a risk in itself."
Erdogan blamed Gulen's network of followers, known as
"Cemaat", for a corruption inquiry targeting his inner circle
just over a year ago and has systematically purged state
institutions of its suspected members in the police, judiciary
and some regulatory bodies over the past year.
Several mid-tier managers were removed from the central bank
last June, but no official reason was given.
SELLING PRESSURE
Some government ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister
Ali Babacan and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, have come to the
defence of the central bank under governor Erdem Basci. But
Erdogan said it was not a question of Basci's character.
"Getting up (and saying) 'the person in charge of the
central bank is good and nice' - I don't look at the goodness or
niceness, I look at what is done ... I look at the
implementation," Erdogan said.
The lira weakened to 2.4911 against the dollar
after he spoke, heading back towards a record low of 2.5155 seen
two weeks ago.
"Erdogan basically openly accused Basci of being from the
Cemaat," said one forex trader.
"The reaction was limited because of Fed-related optimism,
otherwise the selling pressure could have been much heavier."
Erdogan's comments came a day after the central bank trimmed
its main one-week repo rate by 25 basis points. Erdogan, who
wants lower rates, said that was not enough.
"The more Mr Erdogan meddles in monetary policy, the more
difficult he makes it for the central bank to establish
credibility and the greater the scope for a sharper
deterioration in Turkish assets," said Nicholas Spiro, head of
London-based Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
