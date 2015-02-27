BRIEF-Raymond James extends 5-year, $300 mln revolving credit agreement
* Raymond James extends five-year, $300 million revolving credit agreement
ANKARA Feb 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that lowering interest rates and inflation and allocating funds to investment was a service to the nation, in comments following his fierce criticism of the central bank earlier in the week.
Speaking to provincial governors in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said that high interest rates and inflation bring with them the squandering of the nation's resources.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
